ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will take the field for Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in California. The game will begin at 6:30 p.m. EST. Here is a list of watch parties in the metro Atlanta area:
- Where: All four locations -- midtown, Brookhaven, Halcyon and Perimeter.
- What: The local gathering spot is offering a lager pitcher and soft pretzels with delicious beer cheese dip for just $19.95. Make reservations online to secure a night of football fun.
- Where: 3771 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta
- What: The iconic Buckhead nightclub will show the game with full sound and offer a menu of winning fare and spirited drinks.
- Where: 375 Luckie Street NW, Atlanta
- What: 40 screens, full kitchen, bottle service and VIP sections.
- Tickets: $20-$750 plus
Scramble & Watch Party at Sugar Creek Golf and Tennis Center
- Where: 2706 Bouldercrest Road
- What: 1 p.m. shotgun start. $75 per person, includes golf and BBQ/chicken at watch party. $25 non-golfer watch party. Drink specials.
- Where: Multiple locations
- What: Taco Mac is serving up its world-famous wings, juicy burgers and other big-league favorites during the big game. Kick-off specials include 20-ounce drafts starting at just $5 and 64-ounce pitchers starting at $14. Fans watching at home can feed the whole team with a wing platter for $64.99.
- Where: Multiple locations
- What: All day on Sunday, nacho lovers can take their pick of Tin Lizzy’s traditional nachos with choice of protein, Three Pigs nachos piled with pork, chorizo and bacon, and Buffalo chicken nachos. Also on Sunday, TLC margarita pitchers are $20, Dos Equis Ambar and Bud Light drafts are $3/pint and $15/pitcher and seltzer buckets are five for $20. Fans can bring the Tin Lizzy’s Experience home with build-your-own taco packs. Packs come with a choice of grilled chicken or steak, tortillas, romaine, tomatoes, jack cheese, choice of chipotle crema or sour cream, rice and beans, seasoned tortilla chips and salsa roja. Each pack feeds four to five people. Place orders online.
- Where: 3201 Atlanta Industrial Pkwy. NW
- What: 2 large screens, drink specials, hookahs, food, music and free parking.
- Tickets: $15 in advance, $20 at the door.
FOOD SPECIALS
PITA Mediterranean Street Food wraps up game-day spreads with a super street pita deal. On Feb. 13, the eatery is offering two gyro beef street pitas for $5.60. There is a limit of five orders per customer, and sides are available for an additional cost.
Wood's Chapel BBQ's special takeout menu for the big game boasts brisket chili, smoked chicken wings, smoked salmon dip and more. For $75, a meal for four hungry fans includes a dozen smoked wings and choice of two meats and three sides. Pre-order online for pick up on Feb. 13 between noon-5 p.m.
Zunzi’s catering offers a variety of sandwiches including the signature Conquistador—made with crusty French bread topped with baked chicken, romaine lettuce, tomato and Zunzi’s sauce and dressing—bowls, salads, chicken wings and family meals that feed a crowd. Place catering orders for takeout or delivery online.
If you would like to submit information to be added to this list, send an email with details to joyce.lupiani@cbs46.com.
