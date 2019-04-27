ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Today was "Super Saturday" for hundreds of Wells Fargo team members who spread across metro Atlanta to volunteer their time.
These amazing volunteers built homes alongside Habitat for Humanity, cleaned up Veterans War Memorial Park, and helped out at various homeless and women's shelters.
The 85 service events took place from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. across the southeastern US, and were intended to benefit local nonprofits.
On top of the community projects, Wells Fargo also pledged more than $370,000 in grants to benefit community organizations throughout the southeast.
Wells Fargo also gave the local Habitat for Humanity Gwinnett chapter a $15,000 check to go towards building a home for Marine Veteran Octavia Moore.
After serving in Iraq, Moore struggled with homelessness, before finally turning her life around as the owner of a catering and personal chef business, Soul Fresh Creations.
The numerous community events took place all around Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Tennessee, with over 70 nonprofits leading the charge.
