ALPHARETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Alpharetta police are warning people to slow down after making several arrests of drivers going over 100 miles per hour.
Most recently, a 33-year-old man was arrested after driving 131 mph on GA 400 while under the influence, according to Sgt. Howard Miller.
"The 100-plus club, what we call them out here, is typically out on 400," he said.
Miller continued to say it is a serious matter.
Another driver was clocked at 103 mph last week, while a third person was arrested for driving 100 plus miles per hour at 7:30 p.m.
"The driver may have control of the car and be confident in their driving capabilities, but we have so many people out here that don't have the years of experience driving, " Miller said.
These cases fall under Super Speeder and in Alpharetta are most often seen on GA 400.
"Maybe because it's such an open road, straight shot," Miller said.
Miller told CBS46 it's something officials are looking into, but meanwhile he reminds drivers that an increase in speed, comes with an increase in consequences.
"In addition to the speeding charge and the Super Speeder, we're going to charge them with reckless driving," he said. "That is an arrestable offense."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.