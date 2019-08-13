DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- There is a common denominator inside several DeKalb County schools this year.
“I feel like they need to get it together,” Student Ethan Knight said.
The hot topic among students is learning to deal with the heat, due to A/C issues in many of the classrooms.
CBS46 questioned DeKalb County Schools Superintendent Dr. Stephen Green on Tuesday and asked him if the problem was a lack of maintenance or aging equipment.
“Aging equipment is our biggest challenge,” Green said.
Green said there is no doubt a problem with the cooling units at some of the schools like Druid Hills High, Avondale Elementary and Tucker High.
“We are challenged. We’re trying to move out of a corrective maintenance phase with our HVAC systems to a more preventive maintenance phase,” Green said.
It turns out, there are air conditioning issues at more than a dozen schools, 14 to be exact. And some of them have no A/C in the cafeterias. So why aren't school leaders doing preventative maintenance during the summer?
“The truth of the matter is we are, but you can’t always simulate this kind of heat," Green said.
The heat is really taking its toll on Tucker High School where 12-classrooms and the cafeteria are without A/C.
Officials said they placed portable cooling units in the affected schools until they can solve the problem.
“Maintenance is a top priority. Not more important than the teaching and learning, but it affects the teaching and learning and it’s right up there with it,” Green said.
School leaders told CBS46 they started checking the air conditioning units in June, but it's not a quick fix. It’s an issue that will realistically take 2-3 years to solve.
It is important to point out that while there is no air conditioning in some of the classrooms, the A/C works just fine at the DeKalb County School District office.
