DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- A four-second video of a teenager holding what appears to be a toy gun while saying, "I use this to kill *racial slur*,"and then imitating gun shots generated an angry response from Decatur Schools Superintendent Dr. David Dude and is drawing scorn on social media.
The video, shared across social media platforms, didn't immediately identify the student. However, in Superintendent Dude's response published after midnight Thursday, identified the teen as a student at Decatur High School. Dude said he was, "angry, disgusted, heartbroken, and so many other things," about the video.
"As if the racist language is not enough, this time it's accompanied by a display of a weapon and a statement about killing people of color," Dude wrote. "What is the excuse going to be this time? He didn't know he was being filmed? He didn't know someone was going to post it? He was drunk? High? It happened a long time ago? The gun wasn't real? I'm tired of excuses and I know so many in our community are as well."
Decatur City Schools issued a statement about the incident:
"City Schools of Decatur is aware of the disturbing video circulating of a young man displaying a weapon while making a racist, threatening statement. We can confirm this is a Decatur High School student. Due to privacy laws, we are unable to identify the student or his family. We are actively investigating this incident, collaborating with the Decatur Police Department, and will be taking appropriate action at the conclusion of our investigation."
