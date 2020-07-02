HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit judge has been charged with battery under the Georgia Family Violence Act for in connection to a February 16 incident.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Superior Court Judge Meng Lim is accused of physically abusing his wife. During the investigation, it was determined that Lim's wife confided in a friend that her husband had hit her multiple times during an argument.
Lim's wife also sent her friend pictures of her face that was bruised and scratched from the alleged abuse. According to investigators, Lim became violent after realizing his stepson had been playing games on his cellphone instead of doing chores.
Investigators added that the incident took place at Lim’s residence while a minor child was home.
The GBI's case file has been submitted to the Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
