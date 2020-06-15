ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- “Good morning ATL. Let’s make some more noise out here,” Rapper Jezzy said.
Monday morning at the Richard B. Russell federal building One of Atlanta’s favorite sons, superstar rapper Jezzy emceed a rally with one purpose, to force state officials to take action.
“This is not about a moment this is about a movement,” Jezzy said.
That action to repel stand your ground, and the citizen arrest statute. The rally organized by the Georgia NAACP hosted several guest speakers including Atlanta Hawks Head Basketball Coach Lloyd Pierce.
“I’m a black man and I came to speak as a black man to the city of Atlanta today,” Pierce explained.
Nearly a thousand protesters for change showed up holding signs in support of the black lives matter movement.
“I know one day I’ll die as a black man just as a lot of our players and coaches who are on the stage but I don’t want to die because I’m a black man,” Pierce said.
Just after 10am the superstars, politicians, and protesters formed a line and marched over half a mile to the State Capital. They marched peacefully yet loudly to ensure not only their voices but also their message was heard.
“We are walking for change, we are walking for the city, we’re walking for the people, we’re walking for our children,” Jezzy explained.
