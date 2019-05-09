ATLANTA (CBS46) – Corporate America is going meatless in a big way and it’s yielding big additions to menus, but also supply problems as companies race to get their meatless products to market.
Atlanta-based Grindhouse Killer Burgers said earlier this week it is facing sporadic outages of the Impossible Burger, according to The Georgia Sun. The burger has been on the menu at Grindhouse Killer Burgers since 2016, but as Impossible Foods has continued to grow to more than 7,000 restaurants; it’s production and supply is getting strained.
And while Grindhouse Killer Burgers has been serving up the Impossible Burger for a few years, major corporations like McDonald’s, Burger King, and Tyson Foods are now jumping on the meatless craze that is being driven primarily by younger consumers.
McDonald’s started selling the Big Vegan TS in Germany in late-April, according to CNN. Nestle was chosen to make the meatless patty for the Golden Arches, CNN reported this week. McDonald’s move came after Burger King tested a meatless version of its signature Whopper in early April before revealing last week it will push the sandwich out to all markets across the United States.
As fast-food chains continue to embrace the meatless-revolution, Tyson Foods also said it will begin selling a meat substitute later this summer. The company told CNN it would enter the market “on a fairly limited basis” but does plan to roll out a meat substitute on a larger scale this fall.
It’s not just corporate America putting their money behind meatless alternatives. Beyond Meat Inc, originally planned to go public with shares costing $25 in their initial public offering (IPO). Hours after it started trading last week it soared to nearly $73 before closing on the first day of trading at $65.75, up 163% from its IPO price, according to CNN Business.
The drive for meatless alternatives is coming from younger consumers, specifically Generation Z and Millennials Businessweek reported. However, the demand is still small when compared to the traditional animal-protein markets. Bloomberg reported alternative meat is less than one percent of animal-protein sales.
That doesn’t mean the meatless revolution is going to lose any momentum soon. Beyond Meat projects that over time, the plant-based meat market in the United states could reach $35 billion. Euromonitor International is not quite as bullish saying the market would hit $2.5 billion in the United States.
As companies like BK, Qdoba, White Castle, Carl’s Jr and others jump into the meatless market, the demand on the industry will continue to grow. Impossible CEO David Lee told CNN Business that a year ago the company was wondering how quickly the market would develop for his product. A year later, he has a completely different view.
“Now, it’s clearly, ‘how quickly can we create more capacity to supply this tremendous amount of demand?’” Lee said.
