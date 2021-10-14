ATLANTA (CBS46) — A backlog of products at shipping ports around the country is taking its toll on the supply chain.
Douglas Wilson enjoyed a moment of normalcy while delivering cars Thursday, but what he’s dealing with most days as a professional truck driver is no laughing matter.
“It’s really not even worth cranking your truck up sometimes to go get the items that need to be transported,” Wilson said. “The cost of everything is going up, you’re having a harder time dealing with the brokers because they don’t want to pay and then you have the price of fuel. The increase of fuel is just difficult. Guys are not taking the cheap loads like they used to.”
As a result, it's becoming more difficult by the day for consumers to find certain goods they need or depend on. We checked several stores in the metro and there are numerous empty shelves typically stocked with food, drinks, electronics and more.
“Yeah, with the holiday’s approaching, Thanksgiving is around the corner, I need to ship things to my family. I have family in New York, I have family in Orlando, Florida so of course this is very concerning,” shopper Kathiria Rodriguez said.
The bottom line, there is a shortage of workers nationwide and Wilson has seen it firsthand at the ports.
“There’s not enough workers there. Sometimes we get there, and we have to stay for 4-5 hours and then we’re only allowed to drive 11 hours a day,” Wilson said. “It has really hit hard, especially if you have truck payments, mortgages and so forth and then the fuel prices don’t help.”
