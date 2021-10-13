ATLANTA (CBS46) — Better get your holiday shopping done early.
That is the message companies and retailers are relaying. Ongoing issues at shipping ports are causing delays and shortages of goods and materials. President Joe Biden is addressing the bottleneck today.
“We have some good news, we're going to help speed up the delivery of goods all across America,” said President Joe Biden on Wednesday.
To help speed things up, the White House announced ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach will now operate 24/7. Though the backlog is likely to persist at Savannah's port. Nearly 80,000 shipping containers are there, 50% more than usual according to a New York Times report.
“We are at a very special crossroads where the situation has everyone’s attention,” said Ruel Joyner, owner of 24e, a furniture and interior design store in Savannah.
His family-owned small business is facing months-long delays in some cases.
“Be serious about what is going on. This isn’t going to be just the Christmas gifts that are going to be late. We’re talking about medicine. If we’re not making our own ingredients for medicine, then someone’s got us over a barrel. If we don’t have that material that it takes to make PPE and things to protect us when there’s viruses going around, guess what? We’re beholden to somebody else.”
Some people after already hitting the stores to get ahead of any hold ups.
“We’re actually in the process now,” said Eric Rosa. “We’re headed to the mall to go shopping now.”
“We are not the postal service or UPS or FedEx, we cannot guarantee,” said Jenn Psaki, White House Press Secretary. “What we can do is use every lever at the federal government to reduce delays.”
For a gift to be delivered by Dec. 25, the deadline to ship using USPS ground shipping is Dec. 15. The deadline for FedEx ground economy is Dec. 9. UPS is asking customers to check its website for a specific quote and deadline.
RELATED: Recommended holiday shipping deadlines released for 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.