ATLANTA (CBS46) — One of the country's largest consumer goods manufacturers is raising the prices of certain products because of higher costs in materials and transportation.
Procter & Gamble is only one of several companies increasing the price, this time on certain beauty and oral care products.
Shoppers are already feeling the impacts.
"Toilet paper, diapers, food, everything" one Atlanta shopper said. "It's just ridiculous."
Meanwhile, many products aren't even getting to their destinations because of a major supply chain backlog.
"Demand is at an all time high, and supply is not nearly keeping up with that demand," Michael Wagner, a business owner, said.
Wagner is the president of Pool Scouts, a company that focuses on residential pool cleaning.
He said his company is also feeling the impact.
"We're having trouble getting salt," he said. "That was the result of not having availability of drivers be able to deliver the salt to the distribution centers across the different parts of the country."
Last week, President Biden said there would be efforts to help ease the backup of consumer products at the country's biggest ports.
