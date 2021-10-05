ATLANTA (CBS46) — Schools across the country and in Georgia are facing food shortages in their cafeteria. Some of their staples are not coming in fast enough due to supply chain issues and worker shortages.
In one survey, 97% of school nutrition programs worry about continued supply chain issues with 65% of them citing their concerns as “serious.”
We reached out to metro Atlanta school districts including Dekalb, Cobb, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry and APS.
Fulton County Schools sent us the following statement:
"Supply chain issues in food services are being seen everywhere and Fulton County School Nutrition is no exception. In spite of what we are experiencing, we do not anticipate any interruption in meal service for students. Our team is looking at this as an opportunity to get creative - testing new menu items that will be more consistently available, finding new ways to use the ingredients that are available, and opting for more fresh produce. We have great partnerships with our vendors who are letting us know when they anticipate shortages so we can try to find comparable items at the same standards our students have come to enjoy every day.”
The Dekalb County School District sent us the following statement:
"DeKalb County School District School Nutrition Services (SNS) has been challenged by labor and supply chain shortages since the beginning of school year. To recruit and retain employees, the District implemented a Comprehensive Recruitment and Retention Incentive Program. SNS also reassigned employees at low participation schools across the seven district regions to assist at higher meal participation schools. SNS staff has also supported schools when sites experienced extreme staffing shortages. SNS adjusts menus daily to ensure that students are served a nutritionally balanced meal."
CBS46 did not hear back from the remaining districts.
