ATLANTA (CBS46) -- One of the best things to do when its cold outside is to warm up, but what if you don't have access to the items you need to do that? Supply chain issues are leaving store shelves bare of winter items as temperatures continue dropping across metro Atlanta.
With temperatures dipping into the 20s, many shoppers are flocking to stores like Ace Hardware in hopes of stocking up on supplies. But, with supply chain shortages happening nationwide, the goods they need are not as easy to find.
"It’s got to be the pandemic because we weren’t experiencing this before," an Ace Hardware customer told CBS46.
"All the wood and PVC pipes have been on back order," another customer said.
Many grocery and hardware stores and shoppers say its been a challenge to get certain winter items.
”I got a bunch of heaters in today that I haven’t been able to get," said West Midtown's Ace Hardware assistant manager Tommy Brown.
Brown says so far this week, he is starting to see more of his foot traffic in store depending on winter supplies like heaters, firepits and wood.
"This is really the first cold cold morning that we’ve had but I can expect a lot more," Brown shared concerningly.
He says some items have been on back order for weeks.
With demand up and temperatures down customers say prices at the checkout counter are also changing fast
"I just can't get the materials because its too expensive and overpriced," said one Midtown resident.
Store managers told CBS46 the best time to check back for winter items is right when the store opens.
