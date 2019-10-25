ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- On Wednesday CBS46 first reported that medical manufacturers were extremely worried about the closure of sterilization facilities using the cancer-causing ethylene oxide.

Now, the FDA had come out with the same warning.

"FDA is aware that there are several device manufacturers who are running low in regard to their current inventory of sterilized medical devices," said Suzanne Schwartz of the FDA.

They said shortages have already occurred as a direct correlation between Sterigenics' Illinois shutdown.

"Back to March there was a shortage concern around a pediatric tracheotomy, that was brought to our attention by hospitals," said Schwartz.

CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy asked the FDA if the industry was too reliant on such a toxic chemical. They said it is a proven scientific method of sterilization and that the key is to work on limiting the amount of ethylene oxide used in the process.

He also asked the FDA why only ‘now’ are they asking for new sterilization methods. Their response, EtO high levels of emissions in the environment has really only risen to the level of awareness over the past year, and that the FDA’s jurisdiction is over making sure that medical equipment going to the public is safe and sterilized in a scientifically proven method.

The agency also said that contingency plans are in place but Becton Dickinson's closure in Covington will be a tipping point.

"They provide a critical supply of catheters, including the uretheral catheters, to the United States. Given that degree of market share that they supply to hospitals from east to west, north to south, that is going to have an impact were they not able to continue their operations," said Schwartz.