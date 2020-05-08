Brunswick (CBS46)-- People are showing their support for the family of Ahmaud Arbery on what would have been his 26th birthday.
Arbery, a young black man, was shot and killed while jogging in his neighborhood in February.
Gregory and Travis McMichael were arrested Thursday night in Brunswick. They are charged with murder and aggravated assault.
Many supporters of Arbery's family are demanding answers as to why it took two months for the men to be arrested. Activists have arranged a protest in Brunswick Friday morning.
Meanwhile, others are honoring Arbery with a virtual run. People are being asked to run 2.23 miles, representing the day Arbery was killed.
