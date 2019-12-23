MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) - A group of people who want to form a new city in suburban Atlanta are delaying their effort.
Supporters of a city of East Cobb say they won't seek a lawmaker to sponsor a bill for a referendum creating the city during the 2020 session of the General Assembly.
They had been hoping for a November 2020 referendum. Pro-cityhood spokesman David Birdwell says supporters will resume efforts to seek legislation in 2021.
Republican lawmakers in recent days have said they wouldn't support any plan until details were finalized.
Democrats generally oppose cityhood for additional Atlanta suburbs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.