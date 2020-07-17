WASHINGTON (AP) -- Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she is receiving chemotherapy for a recurrence of cancer, but has no plans to retire from the Supreme Court.
The 87-year-old Ginsburg said her treatment so far has succeeded in reducing lesions on her liver and that she will continue chemotherapy sessions every two weeks. She spent time in the hospital this week for a possible infection.
In a statement, Justice Ginsburg said she started chemotherapy for a recurrence of cancer after it was found on a periodic scan in February.
"My most recent scan on July 7 indicated significant reduction of the liver lesions and no new treatment," Justice Ginsburg wrote. "I am tolerating chemotherapy well and am encouraged by the success of my current treatment. I will continue bi-weekly chemotherapy to keep my cancer at bay, and am able to maintain an active daily routine. Throughout, I have kept up with opinion writing and all other Court work."
Justice Ginsburg continued, "I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam. I remain fully able to do that."
