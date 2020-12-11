Trump Supreme Court

UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 11: A handful of Trump supporters carry flags in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton along with support from other states and members of Congress filed suit to invalidate millions of votes as well as President-elect Joe Bidens victory. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

 Bill Clark

The Supreme Court rejected a bid from Texas' attorney general -- supported by President Donald Trump -- to block the ballots of millions of voters in battleground states that went in favor of President Elect Joe Biden.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

