WASHINGTON (CBS46) -- The United States Supreme Court ruled Thursday that President Donald Trump can't shield his financial documents from New York prosecutors.
The case, Trump v. Vance, was decided by a 7-2 majority on the court.
"The arguments here and in the Court of Appeals were limited to absolute immunity and heightened need. The Court of Appeals, however, has directed that the case may be returned to the District Court, where the President may raise further arguments as appropriate," the ruling said.
The case will head back to lower courts for further arguments.
However, in a separate case, Trump v. Mazars, President Trump won a temporary reprieve from Congress getting his financial records. That case will also head back to lower courts for further consideration given the Supreme Court's guidance on separation of powers issues. This case too was also a 7-2 ruling.
While some had hoped for a ruling Thursday that would have forced the president to immediately turn over his financial documents, both cases will now return to lower courts for more arguments.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46 on all platforms for the latest information as they become available.
