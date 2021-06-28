ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Supreme Court made a major decision Monday in the long battle over the bathrooms and transgender rights.
The decision means public school students across the country can now use the bathroom that corresponds with their gender identity, under federal law.
CBS46’s Tori Cooper spoke to a civil rights attorney and LGBTQ+ advocates about the ruling Monday.
LGBTQ+ Advocates and Civil Rights Attorneys told Cooper that the ruling in the latest case involving, New Jersey transgender man Gavin Grimm is now setting the law nationwide for how schools must treat transgender students.
“Nothing about being trans doesn’t allow me to enjoy the same rights as all of my peers,” Grimm said.
Grimm, who was born female began identifying as a male in high school.
At first he was allowed to use the boys room but later the Gloucester School Board created a new policy saying he could use a private bathroom but not the boys' room.
Grim filed a discrimination lawsuit against the district, sparking a long legal battle that climbed right into the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals..
“It is a long journey,” Grimm said.
However, that journey for so many like Grimm, is finally ending in a landmark victory.
“The Supreme Court basically just let the Circuit Court of Appeals opinion stand. That means they did not step in and try to reverse it. So as of now the law in the United States is that a school district or really anyone, cannot discriminate against a transgender student or person in situations involving bathrooms or really any type of accommodation,” Atlanta Civil Rights Attorney Page Pate said.
According to Pate the ruling will prompt the Department of Justice to communicate this to schools across the country.
He said it won’t be overnight, but public schools in Georgia will have to comply.
“They will make it crystal clear that If you discriminate in this way you are violating federal law, you’re violating title 9. It’s no longer a political issue,” he continued.
LGBTQ+ advocate and Atlanta LGBTQ+ Advisory Board Member to Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Gabrielle Claiborne has also been following Grimm’s case over the years, “It helps me feel seen and heard and you know I can show up in this world with out fear of trepidation.”
Claiborne, recently helped pioneer the conversion of more than 100 single-occupancy restrooms in Atlanta city facilities, from City Hall to the Atlanta airport, to gender-neutral bathrooms.
She said this ruling is another major step towards equal rights for every human experience.
“This is why this piece of legislation today is very important. We’re allowed to restroom comfortably and safely.”
Now attorneys say there could be an adjustment period and Grimm may still face an appeal, but Monday’s court ruling is telling about how future transgender issues will be held in the Supreme Court.
THE SUPREME COURT MADE A MAJOR DECISION TODAY IN THE LONG BATTLE OVER THE BATHROOMS AND TRANSGENDER RIGHTS.
THE DECISION today MEANS PUBLIC SCHOOL STUDENTS ACROSS THE COUNTRY CAN NOW USE THE BATHROOM THAT CORRESPONDS WITH THEIR GENDER IDENTITY..UNDER FEDERAL LAW.
CBS46’s TORI COOPER IS AT THE CIVIL AND HUMAN RIGHTS BUILDING WHERE SHE SPOKE TO A CIVIL RIGHTS ATTORNEY AND LGBTQ+ ADVOCATES TORI?
TORI:THIS LEAGAL BATTLE HAS BEEN GOING ON FOR YEARS—BUT TONIGHT A NEW JERSERY TRANSGENDER STUDENT IS CLAIMING A HISTORIC VICTORY FOR THE LGBTQ PLUS COMMUNITY AFTER A LONG LEGAL BATTLE OVER THE BATHROOM USE OF HIS CHOICE. ADOCATES AND ATTORNEY’S SAY THIS CASE IS NOW SETTING THE LAW NATIONWIDE FOR HOW SCHOOLS MUST TREAT TRANSGENDER STUDENTS..
PKG:
(SOT GAVIN GRIMM)Nothing about being trans doesn’t allow me to enjoy the same rights as all of my peers.”
IT’S GAVIN GRIMMS VOICE OUT OF GLOUCESTER COUNTY NEW JERSEY--- THAT’S BREAKING BATHROOM BARRIES TONIGHT…
(SOT GAVIN GRIMM) “Transgender people have such a higher standard for being accepted for who they are..”
GRIMM, WHO WAS BORN FEMALE BEGAN IDENTIFYING AS A MALE IN HIGH SCHOOL. AT FIRST HE WAS ALLOWED TO USE THE BOYS ROOM BUT LATER THE GLOUCESTER SCHOOL BOARD CREATED A NEW POLICY SAYING HE COULD USE A PRIVATE BATHROOM BUT NOT THE BOYS' ROOM. GRIM FILED A DISCRIMINATION LAWSUIT AGAINST THE DISTRICT…SPARKING A LONG LEGAL BATTLE THAT CLIMBED RIGHT INTO WAY INTO THE 4 CIRCUIT COURT OF APPEALS..
(SOT GAVIN GRIMM) “It is a long journey..”
BUT THAT JOURNEY FOR SO MANY LIKE GRIMM, IS FINALLY ENDING IN A LANDMARK VICTORY TONIGHT--
(SOT CIVIL RIGHTS ATTORNEY PATE PAGE)”The circuit court basically just let the circuit court of appeals opinion stand. That means they did not step in and try to reverse it. So as of now the law in the United States is that a school district or really anyone cannot discriminate against a transgender student or person in situations involving bathrooms or really any type of accommodation.”
ATLANTA CIVIL RIGHTS ATTORNEY PAGE PATE SAYS THE RULLIGN WILL PROMPT THE DOJ TO COMMUNICATE THIS TO SCHOOLS ACROSS THE COUNTRY. HE SAYS IT WON’T BE OVERNIGHT, BUT PUBLIC SCHOOLS IN GEORGIA WILL HAVE TO COMPLY..
(SOT CIVIL RIGHTS ATTORNEY PATE PAGE) “They will make it crystal clear that If you discriminate in this way you are violating federal law, you’re violating title 9, it’s no longer a political issue.”
(SOT ATL LGBTQ PLUS ADVISORY BOARD MEMBER TO MAYOR KEISHA LANCE BOTTOMS, ADVOCATE AND TRANSGENDER WOMAN—GABRIELLE CLAIRBORNE)”This ruling makes me feel seen and protected …”
LGBTQ PLUS ADVOCATE AND ATLANTA LGBTQ PLUS ADVISORY BOARD MEMBER TO MAYOR KEISHA LANCE BOTTOMS, GABRIELLE CLAIRBORNE, RECENTLY helped pioneer the conversion of more than 100 single-occupancy restrooms in atlanta city facilities – from City Hall to the Atlanta airport – to gender-neutral bathroom….& she says this ruling is another major step towards equal rights for every human experience.
(GABRIELLE CLAIRBORNE)”This allows us to feel safe…”
TAG: NOW ATTORNEY’S SAY THERE COULD BE AN ADJUSTMENT PERIOD AND GRIMM MAY STILL FACE AN APPEAL BUT tonights COURT ruling IS TELLING ABOUT HOW FUTURE TRANSGENDER ISSUES WILL BE HELD IN COURT
IN MIDTOWN..im tori cooper
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.