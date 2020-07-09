WASHINGTON (CBS46) -- The United States Supreme Court ruled Thursday in two cases that President Donald Trump can't shield his financial documents from New York prosecutors, but Congress hasn't specified enough of a reason to allow a subpoena of the president's financials.
The first case, Trump v. Vance, was decided by a 7-2 majority on the court and dealt with a subpoena from the Manhattan District Attorney for the president's financial records.
"The arguments here and in the Court of Appeals were limited to absolute immunity and heightened need. The Court of Appeals, however, has directed that the case may be returned to the District Court, where the President may raise further arguments as appropriate," the ruling said.
The court also laid out how a President could legally challenge subpoenas as any citizen could.
Rejecting a heightened need standard does not leave Presidents without recourse. A President may avail himself of the same protections available to every other citizen, including the right to challenge the subpoena on any grounds permitted by state law, which usually include bad faith and undue burden or breadth. When the President invokes such protections, “[t]he high respect that is owed to the office of the Chief Executive . . . should inform the conduct of the entire proceeding, including the timing and scope of discovery.” In addition, a President can raise subpoena-specific constitutional challenges in either a state or a federal forum. As noted above, he can challenge the subpoena as an attempt to influence the performance of his official duties, in violation of the Supremacy Clause. And he can argue that compliance with a particular subpoena would impede his constitutional duties.
But the Court also said no one is above the law, even the president.
“We reaffirm that principle today and hold that the president is neither absolutely immune from criminal subpoenas seeking his private papers nor entitled to a heightened standard of need,” the majority opinion said on page 21 of the decision.
The Supreme Court's decision in Trump v. Vance was delivered by Chief Justice John Roberts who was joined in the decision by Justices Ginsburg, Breyer, Sotomayor, and Kagan. Justice Kavanaugh filed a concurring opinion which was joined by Justice Gorsuch. Justices Thomas and Alito filed dissenting opinions.
The Vance subpoena case will head back to lower courts for further arguments.
In a separate case, Trump v. Mazars, President Trump won a temporary reprieve from Congress getting his financial records. The Court laid out specific considerations for dealing with the issue of separation of powers and requests for documents.
First, courts should carefully assess whether the asserted legislative purpose warrants the significant step of involving the President and his papers. “ ‘[O]ccasion[s] for constitutional confrontation between the two branches’ should be avoided whenever possible.” Cheney v. United States Dist. Court for D. C., 542 U. S. 367, 389–390 (quoting Nixon, 418 U. S., at 692). Congress may not rely on the President’s information if other sources could reasonably provide Congress the information it needs in light of its particular legislative objective. Second, to narrow the scope of possible conflict between the branches, courts should insist on a subpoena no broader than reasonably necessary to support Congress’s legislative objective. The specificity of the subpoena’s request “serves as an important safeguard against unnecessary intrusion into the operation of the Office of the President.” Cheney, 542 U. S., at 387. Third, courts should be attentive to the nature of the evidence offered by Congress to establish that a subpoena advances a valid legislative purpose. The more detailed and substantial, the better. That is particularly true when Congress contemplates legislation that raises sensitive constitutional issues, such as legislation concerning the Presidency. Fourth, courts should assess the burdens imposed on the President by a subpoena, particularly because they stem from a rival political branch that has an ongoing relationship with the President and incentives to use subpoenas for institutional advantage. Other considerations may be pertinent as well; one case every two centuries does not afford enough experience for an exhaustive list
While some had hoped for a ruling Thursday that would have forced the president to immediately turn over his financial documents, both cases will now return to lower courts for more arguments.
