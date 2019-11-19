HOSCHTON, Ga. (CBS46) – The Georgia Supreme Court will not stop efforts to recall Hoschton’s major and the city councilman accused of racism.
Hoschton has been under a cloud ever since Mayor Theresa Kenerly made remarks about the town 'not being ready' for a black administrator.
Another member of the Hoschton council, Jim Cleveland, became embroiled in the controversy for saying whites shouldn't marry blacks.
The city had been waiting on a recall vote of the mayor's seat, as Mayor Kenerly had filled an appeal against the recall with the Georgia Supreme Court.
CBS46 confirmed with the court spokeswoman on Tuesday the Supreme Court’s unanimous decision in rejecting Kenerly’s appeal. Jackson County’s board of elections must now certify the recall petitions and schedule a vote.
