ATLANTA (CBS46) — As the Omicron variant continues to spread causing the current surge in new COVID infections, metro Atlanta hospitals continue to deal with jam packed emergency rooms. CBS46 learned that Grady Hospital, the level 1 trauma center, entered total diversion Wednesday morning.
To be clear, the term total diversion means anyone needing level 1 trauma services, for example anyone suffering from a gunshot wound, injuries because of serious car accident, or any other level one trauma, would still be admitted. However, the classification means the hospital would ask ambulances caring non-level one trauma patients to take them to another hospital for treatment if possible. If that isn’t possible, that patient would still be admitted at Grady.
The total diversion classification has since been lifted.
This after Gov. Brian Kemp deployed 102 Georgia National Guard Troops to assist 11 hospital that are currently stretched thin, including Grady, Wellstar, and Piedmont Atlanta.
Hospitals aren’t the only facilities being swarmed by patients and in need of assistance. COVID testing sites have recently seen hours long wait times as people hope to learn their status. To assist those sites the governor also deployed 96 troops to 16 Department of Public Health testing sites across the state.
