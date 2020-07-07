GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Students attending public schools in Gwinnett County will not return to the classroom until August 12, and with it comes the added requirement of face coverings.

The district's Board of Education decided on mandatory face mask during a special called meeting Tuesday. Also required to wear masks while inside schools, school-related facilities, and school buses are faculty, staff and visitors.

With the added safety measure in place, school officials hope the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus will be mitigated.

Students who are unable or unwilling to wear a face masks are encouraged to attend digital learning offered by the district. Accommodations will be made for students or employees unable to wear a mask for documented health reasons.

Another change that came out of the meeting is the cancellation of the 2020 in-person graduation ceremony that was scheduled for July 13-19.

“In making these decisions, the Board and school district staff did their due diligence and reviewed all relevant information concerning our people’s health, safety, and educational needs,” says CEO/Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks. “We balanced what we learned in that review with what we heard from parents and our employees in the feedback we asked them to provide. Ultimately, we made our decisions based on what we believe is in the overall best interest of the district’s students, families, and staff. In the weeks to come, we will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation in Gwinnett County and, if necessary, will revise our plans as conditions warrant.”

Parents have until July 10 to notify the school district if their child will attend school in-person or in digital setting.

Cobb County Schools will also require masks be worn by students, faculty and staff.