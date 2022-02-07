ATLANTA (CBS46) — The crime in Midtown Atlanta continues. A woman's NEST camera appears to show several people targeting vehicles in midtown overnight. The surveillance also captures a loud smash where a vehicle now sits with a broken window.
It happened on 7th Street near Myrtle Street.
Xanthe Neal says her camera captured the video around 4 a.m. Monday. "They start checking windows on the cars around on this street," she said.
Then, you hear a smash as people are near the silver vehicle. "They smash the window and grab whatever it is, and then they all jump back in their car and drive off," said Neal.
Monday, a silver car sat on the street with a smashed driver's side window with a note sitting on the seat from APD dated Feb. 7 with a case number.
Atlanta Police tell us they responded to 8th Street nearby for a call about a vehicle break-in, but no report was taken.
Neal tells us she and her husband just installed their surveillance camera a few months ago as crime in midtown continued. "It's a great place to live but recently, just these last few months, we've just had a lot of problems with peepers, tires being slashed, windows being smashed, we've had our fair share of trouble."
According to data from Midtown Alliance released this month, for midtown's commercial core nearby, property crimes account for 95% of crime. Car break-ins and stolen vehicles are the most common.
"I feel like there needs to be a higher level of patrol in the wee hours of the morning which is when this stuff seems to be happening," said Neal. "To the people who live around here, it all feels very unsafe."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.