GRIFFIN, GA (CBS46)—City of Griffin detectives are working to track down thieves who allegedly broke into a drug store.
The reported burglary happened in the overnight hours between June 6 and June 7 at the Hospital Discount Drugs on South 8th Street.
According to a Facebook post, surveillance video captured two men entering the pharmacy area where the medication is stored. Police did not say how much medication was taken during the theft.
A police spokesperson said the suspects had on gloves and ski masks.
“The only thing that stands out on either individual is the white tennis shoe with the black (Nike) swoosh,” according to police.
Pharmacy robberies and burglaries appear to be a growing concern for metro Atlanta police departments.
On February 20, Griffin police announced officers arrested six people in connection to an armed robbery at Bowen’s Pharmacy on Experiment Street.
Earlier this month, CVS Health announced all 355 of its pharmacies in Georgia will now have time delay safes to help prevent robberies from people wanting to get their hands on addictive opioids.
Anyone with information on this latest pharmacy burglary is asked to contact Sgt. Walden at 770-229-6450, ext. 507 or bwalden@cityofgriffin.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.