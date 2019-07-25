COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) New developments in the case of a Georgia lawmaker who claimed that a white man told her to go back where she came from.
Surveillance video has been obtained from inside the Publix where the confrontation happened. The officer came back the next day and interviewed the customer service manager who intervened.
She told the officer it wasn't the man who said, 'Go back where you came from' it was the woman, whom she now knows is a state representative.
Surveillance video obtained by CBS46 doesn't have any audio, but it shows the original confrontation.
The man walks into the frame and points out the sign that says 10 items or less. You then see him start to back off as the woman, who he later learned was state representative Erica Thomas, speaks back to him, pointing and approaching him.
The investigating officer spoke with the manager who intervened once things got loud. She said she didn't hear what was initially said, but she did hear this.
"She said, 'You can go back to where you came from,' and was pointing him out the door. He just kept calling her ignorant.
The officer then asked the manager if the man said, “Go back to where you came from” and she told him, “No, I did not hear that from him at all. I heard that from her."
The man, identified as Erik Sparkes says he's still looking into suing because of that tearful video in which representative Thomas calls him a racist.
Thomas says she is looking into legal action as well.
