On Tuesday, Atlanta police released surveillance video hoping it will help solve a homicide that happened at a food mart in southwest Atlanta. The shooting happened on December 6, 2020.
According to a police spokesperson, officers responded to a person shot call at the Chevron Food Mart located at 2050 Sylvan Road.
At the scene, officers found Denard Bell, 43, dead from gunshot wound.
Detectives believe Bell was arguing with another man and the man fatally shot Bell as a result of the argument.
Anyone who may recognize the person in the surveillance video is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
