STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. (CBS46) — It's a video that's almost too ridiculous to watch. A suspect drove a U-Haul truck into a Stockbridge gun shop early Wednesday morning to get inside to potentially burglarize the store.
It happened on Wednesday at around 3 a.m. Officers responded to reports of a burglary in progress at a store along North Henry Boulevard.
The video, provided to CBS46 by store managers, shows what appears to be the suspects scoping out the front of the store for several minutes.
Some of them, if not all, appear to be wearing masks and carrying duffle bags.
Five people then gathered behind both U-Hauls, before one hops in the driver's seat and slams the truck into the front of the store creative a giant hole.
Surveillance video shows merchandise and other items rattling upon impact.
Internal cameras show the suspects sifting through items and jumping on counters.
Henry County Police say when they arrived at the store, the two U-Haul trucks were still running.
It's unclear what, if anything, was taken.
Later Wednesday morning, glass remained on the floor of the store and a dumpster sat outside filled with debris.
"I live in the neighborhood primarily, I shop in the area and it's not a good thing," said nearby resident, Wilma Howell. "Brave, they're very brave."
Kimberly Jackson, who also lives nearby, says the thought that guns might have been stolen is troubling. "There's been so much brazenness in this world in the last two years, four years, so I'm not shocked. It's just devastating because the guns are going to get into the wrong hands and we need them for protection."
The store remained closed for the rest of the day Wednesday.
Henry County Police ask if you have any information, contact investigators.
