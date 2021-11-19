UPDATE (CBS46) — CBS46 has obtained surveillance video that shows a man dressed in camouflage walking through a neighborhood before an encounter with police inside of a home on Cameron Glen Drive in Sandy Springs.
Police say they had received several calls about break-ins prior to the stabbing and shooting.
Neighborhood Association President Adam Blatt said, "It's a quiet neighborhood so this kind of stuff doesn't normally happen here."
Blatt said that the man did not appear to be armed before entering the home on Cameron Glen Drive.
"How he got inside, I don't know. It is the type of neighborhood though where leaving your doors unlocked would not be unheard of."
When police arrived at the house on Cameron Glen, they found an intruder.
"It happened so quickly. Once the first officer arrived the suspect just ran at him with a sharp object. I’m not sure if it was a knife that he brought with him or a knife that he got from the home," said Sgt. Ortega with the Sandy Springs Police Department.
Another police officer shot the man with the knife. A third officer who responded to the scene was grazed by a bullet.
UPDATE (CBS46) — Police have provided additional information regarding the incident this morning that resulted in a stabbing and shooting involving officers and an unidentified man.
According to Sandy Springs Police, their officer were already in the area to investigate reports of multiple burglaries when a call was received about an intruder from a homeowner.
Home surveillance video shows suspect in Sandy Springs burglary incidents walking down street dressed in camouflage.
When officers arrived at the home, they encountered the suspected burglar. During the encounter, a police officer was stabbed multiple times in the head and chest area, according to Sandy Springs Police. Another officer was also wounded in the hand by a bullet, possibly a ricochet. The suspected burglar was shot at least once. Both the officer who was stabbed and the suspected burglar were transported to a nearby hospital and are stable. The other officer was treated and released.
A total of 8 police officers responded to the scene and no other officers were injured. The suspected burglar has not been identified at this time. Police did say that he is a man in his 20s.
WATCH PRESS BRIEFING BELOW
UPDATE (CBS46) — We have learned new information from Sandy Springs Police on Friday morning's officer-involved shooting.
According to the department's public information officer, around 8:45 a.m. police responded to a call for an unknown person inside of a home on Cameron Glen Drive NW.
Multiple officers responded to the scene and upon arrival, the officers encountered a man. Police say an altercation ensued between the man and police.
During the altercation, a Sandy Springs Police officer was stabbed and the suspected burglar was shot. Both were taken to area hospitals and their conditions are unknown at this time.
@SandySprings_PD officer is at Grady Hospital after being stabbed. Another man was shot.
CBS46 spoke to a neighbor in the area who said he took quick action to notify the community on their group Facebook page.
"I think the biggest relief is that the police got here quickly. They took care of the situation. And it appears as though you know, we're back to where we were. But it does sort of ruffle your feathers," neighbor Adam Black said.
"You know you wake up this morning thinking hunky dory, everything was fine, and now you know you have to start thinking twice; are all my doors locked, keeping your garage doors closed," Black adds.
Black said he advised his neighbors to remain inside as police cleared the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back with CBS46 for new updates throughout the day.
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) — A Sandy Springs Police officer has been taken to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting Friday morning.
Details are very limited at this time. Sandy Springs PD says the suspect in the incident was also taken to the hospital.
@SandySprings_PD has an Officer Involved Shooting (OIS) w/ one officer transported to the hospital. This is a developing incident. Suspect was also taken to the hospital
CBS46 has a crew on the way to the scene and we will provide updates on this story throughout the day.
