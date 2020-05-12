ATLANTA (CBS46) -- While many governors around the United States are receiving broad public support for their actions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is not one of them.
The Washington Post conducted a survey of more than 8,000 adults across multiple states and overall, governors received a 71 percent approval rating compared to a 27 percent disapproval rating. The highest approval marks were given to governors in Ohio, New York, California, Virignia, New Jersey, North Carolina, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Illinois with an approval rating of at least 70 percent.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has taken criticism for his delayed response to the pandemic, received support from 60 percent in the poll and Texas Governor Greg Abbott received support from a majority of adults for his response as well. Then there was Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.
According to the survey, Governor Kemp had an approval rate for his coronavirus response of just 39 percent with a disapproval rate of 61 percent. Kemp's rating comes as he has been one of the most aggressive governors in trying to reopen the state's economy.
