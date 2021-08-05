ATLANTA (CBS46) — As many companies across the world have started bringing the majority of their employees back to the office, a new survey shows a majority of employees are willing to take a pay cut in order to stay home.
The survey, which was commissioned by Breeze, asked 1,000 adult Americans what they would be willing to give up in order to work entirely from home.
65 percent of respondents said they would be willing to take a 5 percent cut to their salary to work from home. However, that number dropped all the way down to 38 percent for a 10 percent pay cut. A quarter of respondents would take a 15 percent cut while 15 percent of people would be willing to give back a quarter of their pay.
The survey didn't just ask about salary cuts, it also asked about benefits. 39 percent of respondents would give up health insurance, 50 percent would give up vision insurance and 44 percent would give up dental insurance benefits.
What about paid time off? 46 percent said they would give up 25 percent of their paid days off to work from home. 23 percent would give up half of their days off, and 15 percent said they would give away all of their time off if it meant working from home.
55 percent said they would give up social media for the next year, 34 percent said they would give up their right to vote for the rest of their lives, while 52 percent would give up Netflix or Amazon for the next year.
