ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A new survey by the Langston Company finds Atlanta as the second best city in the U.S. for millennials.
The survey ranked cities based on several criteria, including overall value, access, friendliest, diversity, climate, everyday expenses and much more.
Nearly 3,000 millennials were surveyed across 22 major metropolitan U.S. cities.
Houston claimed the top spot followed by Atlanta, Dallas, Minneapolis and Austin.
Take a more in-depth look at the survey here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.