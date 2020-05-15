ATLANTA (CBS46) – While Atlanta looks to slowly try to return to a sense of normalcy from the coronavirus crisis, results from a new survey found that citizens are very hesitant to return to some areas without a vaccine developed or at least with some changes in place.
According to the survey of Atlanta residents, over 40 percent of them said they wouldn’t feel safe going to a bar, going on public transportation, going to a convention center, or going to a sports venue until a COVID-19 vaccine is developed and distributed. However, that feeling doesn’t apply to other parts of life for citizens.
The survey found an almost even split when residents were asked what conditions needed to be in place to feel safe going to a hair or nail salon. Between 25 and 30 percent of Atlantans would go to a hair/nail salon if one of these conditions was met: layout changes were made to facilitate distancing, if masks were required, if strict distancing protocols were in place or if usage was staggered.
Roughly 24-27 percent of Atlantans would feel safe going to an airport or traveling by air if: layout changes were made; if masks were required: or if strict social distancing protocols were in place. The numbers were split almost equally when it came to going out to a restaurant, going to a retail business, or feeling safe going to work.
When Atlantans who responded were asked if there were any additional steps they planned to take before going out, 97.3 percent said at least one or more steps including: wearing a face mask; wearing other PPE; stringent hand washing protocols; avoid crowded locations; and more. Finally, when asked if a business required a mask, would they comply, almost all Atlantans said yes, with 96.2 agreeing.
