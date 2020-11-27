Black Friday used to be the day businesses went from operating in the red to being in the black for the year. But this year, businesses face even larger challenges trying to turn a profit as Georgia remains in the red for COVID-19.
The pandemic changed shopping habits across the country and in Atlanta the numbers may surprise you. Accenture surveyed 500 Atlanta shoppers as part of a national survey of shoppers looking at a variety of factors including how much shoppers plan to spend, how optimistic shoppers are, and many others.
Here's how Atlanta responded to the survey:
- 66 percent of Atlanta shoppers said they were less inclined to shop on Thanksgiving day/night
- 64 percent of Atlanta shoppers surveyed said they are less inclined this year to shop on Black Friday
- 56 percent said they are less inclined to shop on Cyber Monday; 44 percent said the reason behind this is they can find good deals year-round
- Atlanta shoppers plan to spend approximately $586 on holiday purchases, which is in line with surrounding states, but is $74 less than in 2019.
- 34 percent of Atlanta shoppers said they are optimistic about their financial situation coming into the holiday season.
- In-store shopping dropped 24 percent for Atlanta shoppers, while online shopping jumped 12 percent year over year.
- 50 percent of Atlanta shoppers said they are considering shopping exclusively online
- 61 percent said they planned to minimize in-store shopping to reduce the risk to essential/retail workers
- 45 percent said they might or definitely could be persuaded to shop in-store with the right contactless options
- 49 percent of Atlanta shoppers said they plan to support and shop at minority-owned businesses
- 48 percent of Atlanta shoppers surveyed said they plan to do business with retailers that support the Black Lives Matter movement
- 57 percent of Atlanta shoppers said they will be buying and giving physical gifts while 42 percent said they are less interested in buying and giving physical gifts and want to spend towards experiences
- 44 percent said they plan to spend on home improvements
