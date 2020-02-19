ATLANTA (CBS46) -- State capitals can often be the last place people choose to make their homes. But when it comes to Atlanta, a new survey from Wallethub.com found it's one of the best state capitals to call home in the United States.
The survey looked at all 50 state capitals and compared them across 49 areas including: affordability, economic well-being, quality of education and health, quality of life and a number of other areas.
When the numbers were crunched, Atlanta finished ranked seventh among all state capitals. The city performed well in quality of life, quality of education and health, and well-being. What hurt Atlanta from ranking higher on the list was ranking 34th in the nation in affordability. The survey defined affordability as cost of living, median household income, and housing costs.
Ranking above Atlanta for best state capitals were:
- Austin, TX
- Raleigh, NC
- Madison, WI
- Denver, CO
- Lincoln, NE
- Columbus, OH
