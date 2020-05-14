ATLANTA (CBS46) -- More than 35 million Americans filed for unemployment since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis and a new survey finds that Georgia has seen some of the largest increases in unemployment in the nation.
According to the Wallethub survey, Georgia has seen a 4,933.15 percent increase in unemployment claims since the coronavirus crisis started (which the survey labeled as March 16) compared to the same time in 2019. The state has seen more than 1,838,930 claims between the week of March 16 and the week of May 6 in 2020 compared to 37,278 claims in the same 2019 period.
Walltehub said that is the highest increase in the nation.
Looking at just the first week of May 2019 vs. the same time in 2020, Wallethub found unemployment claims jumped 4,659.21 percent, which was the second largest increase in the United States.
Overall, in Wallethub's rankings for the entire COVID-19 crisis, Georgia ranked first with largest increase in unemployment followed by Kentucky, New Hampshire, Florida, and Louisiana.
