ATLANTA (CBS46) — Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States in early 2020, so much about our day-to-day lives have changed.
One of the things that changed more than anything else was what we chose to do to pass the time when our normal outlets were no longer an option. During the pandemic, online gaming became one of the few ways people could socialize safely.
A new survey shows online gaming was one of the most popular ways to cope with the new found time to burn.
A recent nationwide survey from Solitaired found that 83 percent of online gamers say gaming helped them cope with isolation. It also found that 43 percent of gamers actually met close friends through gaming.
The survey also asked people what their favorite multi-player game was.
- Minecraft
- Call of Duty Warzone
- World of Warcraft
- Halo
- Fortnite
- Grand Theft Auto Online
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- League of Legends
- Overwatch
- Rocket League
There were some funny data points added in the survey. 44 percent of gamers say they regularly sweat during gaming. 43 percent say they regularly talk trash in chat while gaming. Meanwhile, 65 percent say they have "ragequit" a game before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.