ATLANTA (CBS46) — Halloween will be here before you know it and 80% of people say they plan to trick-or-treat in 2021, according to a survey by the National Confectioners Association.
The survey also found that 93% of millennial (born between 1981 and 1996) parents plan to trick-or-treat and 82% of people are confident they will find safe and creative ways to participate in the Halloween season.
The coronavirus pandemic during 2020 resulted in the cancelation of many Halloween trick-or-treat events and kept kids inside on Halloween night.
NCA has developed a set of online resources at AlwaysATreat.com/halloween for tricks for treating in 2021, including safety tips, history lessons and fun facts.
They are also reminding people to check with the CDC as well as state and local public health officials for safety guidance.
The national online survey was conducted by 210 Analytics on behalf of the National Confectioners Association. The research was fielded June 3-8, 2021, among a sample of 1,500 U.S. adults (18 years of age or older). The margin of error associated with the survey is 2.5% at the 95% confidence level.
