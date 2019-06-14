ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) –SunTrust Park has the best bathrooms in all of baseball, according to a recent survey.
SeatGeek surveyed 8,000 baseball fans about their local ballpark. They were asked to rank atmosphere, food, bathrooms and traditions.
Fans ranked SunTrust Park first for bathroom quality and eleventh for atmosphere and food, which SeatGeek says are also good rankings. Check out the full rankings for each category here.
SunTrust Park is the home of the Atlanta Braves. The park opened Spring 2017.
