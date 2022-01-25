ATLANTA (CBS46) — Many Georgia restaurants are feeling the impacts of Omicron when it comes to business.
New January numbers from the National Restaurant Association show how exactly restaurants are hurting.
According to the survey, nearly 90% of restaurants saw a decline in customers wanting to sit inside to dine.
That survey said 74% of owners reported that business conditions are now worse for their restaurants than they were three months ago.
Karen Bremer with the Georgia Restaurant Association told CBS46 many of those restaurants made significant changes since the start of the pandemic in order to survive.
"Everyone has had to reduce their hours of operation," she said. "Most restaurants are closing two days a week to give their staff time off because again they're understaffed."
Bremer said there are many factors impacting restaurants, including people not feeling comfortable with going out to eat, employees testing positive, restaurants being understaffed and supply shortages.
Bremer told CBS46 she is hopeful that things will soon change, as restaurants nationwide are in the same situation.
"Please continue to support restaurants, please buy gift cards, please get curbside," she said.
