COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — A Cobb County community could become metro Atlanta's newest city.
Dozens of residents have signed a petition supporting East Cobb cityhood.
A recent study found the area would be able to sustain itself as a city without raising taxes.
The study also concluded that not only is cityhood financially feasible, but East Cobb could actually operate with more than a $3 million surplus.
The proposed city would run from Shallowford Road to the Chattahooche River. It would extend as far west as Murdock Road and east to the Cobb County line.
Some lawmakers are hoping to pass a bill to put a cityhood referendum on the ballot next November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.