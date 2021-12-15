DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- DeKalb County fire officials say the cause of a deadly house fire in Decatur is undetermined.
According to officials, the damage on the Janet Lane house was too extensive to find a cause.
Five members of a family were killed in the overnight fire, including a mother and her two children.
Damaria Brinkley, who survived the fire, told CBS46 she thought her sister was going to make it out.
"I thought she was behind me because she was like "I'm coming"," Brinkley said.
But Brinkley's sister, her sister's two children and her two uncles never escaped.
"In the blink of an eye, our whole life has been changed," she said.
Brinkley, her boyfriend, their two children and her aunt survived.
But, now they're left with nothing.
The Red Cross told CBS46 they briefly spoke with the family and their teams are on standby to provide any help.
After 29 fires in DeKalb County just in the month of December, county officials are pushing fire safety.
According to the fire department, investigators didn't see any smoke detectors in the home, though they could have burned in the fire.
If you need a working smoke alarm, contact county officials and they will bring you one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.