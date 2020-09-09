ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Survivors of the huge fire that wiped out the Avana on Main apartments in Buckhead like Sam Savage say they have been dealt yet another blow.
“We just want some information, I don’t want my couch, I want like the pocket watch my grandfather gave me,” said Sam who had been living at Avana for three years.
Many are having to leave behind priceless and irreplaceable items that are in jeopardy of being thrown out or possibly even stolen.
“All my mum picture, all my bibles, all God pictures, Mary picture, like I said I’m orthodox Christian you cannot even put a price,” said a resident from Ethiopia who is also without their birth certificate.
Residents said management has been terrible with communication. Some residents said they have watched refrigerators being taken out of the building while their immigration documents and other invaluable belongings are left untouched.
“I have maybe six boxes that I’ve been asking for, and again as a former survivor of Hurricane Katrina I managed to salvage those things from Katrina,” said a resident from New Orleans.
Greystar properties, who owns the complex, sent the following statement:
“The safety of our residents and the security of their belongings remain our highest priorities. We sympathize with their situation and will continue working with residents and keep them informed throughout the recovery process. We are updating them as new information becomes available, and are also talking with them individually to address their concerns and to support them during this difficult time. Security patrols are monitoring the property 24-hours, seven days a week. Building Three has many safety hazards as a result of the fire including limited access, damaged utilities and building safety systems, as well as areas where the structural integrity of the building is compromised. Over the past few weeks, engineers have identified portions of the building that can be safely accessed only by skilled recovery teams. They have begun the process of documenting and inventorying resident belongings. These items will be professionally packed and transported to a secure storage facility where residents can reclaim them. We will continue working with residents and keep them informed throughout the recovery process.”
For Sam and the others they said proper care of residents at such a difficult time is sorely lacking.
“Just the runaround we’ve been given for the past two, three weeks now is just really disheartening and discouraging,” said Sam.
Sam also made mention he had an Apple watch in his apartment which now says through location tracking it is in Brookhaven. He said he is even more worried that items are being stolen even with security onsite.
Some residents tell CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy they might get kicked out of the country if they don't get immigration documents soon.
They said they're willing to sign any waiver or even willing to do a Facetime call with staff who are allowed into the buildings to get their priceless belongings.
