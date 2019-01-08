ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- CBS46 has learned through sources that the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office is re-interviewing witnesses in the R. Kelly case following the “Surviving R. Kelly” docu-series.
Sources says authorities are learning new details that were revealed in the production.
Many of the later accusations of sexual abuse against young women and girls allegedly stem from incidents that allegedly occurred in the Johns Creek mansion that Kelly once owned. While Kelly no longer lives in the home following a 2017 eviction, multiple alleged abuse victims still live in metro Atlanta.
The conversations regarding Kelly and sexual abuse against minors hit close to home.
“Watching, I had an array of emotions,” said Alma Davis, a survivor of domestic abuse and the founder of the Alma G. Davis Foundation. “It went from concern, very, very deep concern for society, and our children, then parents as a whole. What are we allowing to happen when you have these type of issues happening.
Davis watched the docu-series with her daughter and two pre-teenage girls.
“I have a 22-year-old and an 18-year-old,” Davis said. “My 18-year-old, it was very difficult for her to watch. We watched it together. We would stop and take breaks, but I did reassure her, it’s important for you to watch this and watch it with me so we can talk about it so that you understand. I don’t’ want you to be in a situation where you are naive.” She says parents need to explain the warning signs of dangerous and predatory behavior to young women and men.
She says after the initial shock, parents need to initiate the tough conversations with their children, focusing not only on coping with the trauma of abuse, but prevention.
“You have to get over the shock and say, ‘hey, this is reality,’ and you have to deal with it as a parent from a reality standpoint, being able to have difficult conversations with your children,” Davis said. “I have to be responsible for being a parent and that means setting boundaries,” she went on.
Kenneth Braswell mentors young fathers through his organization Fathers Incorporated. He has one son and four daughters.
“It’s difficult for a father of girls to watch that,” he said about the docu-series. “We spend our every waking moment to build their self-esteem in a manner that they don’t succumb and be victim to men like this,” he added.
Braswell says boys and young men need role models and circle of accountable friends.
“Our boys they struggle with the message versus the reality,” Braswell said. “We want them to be one thing, but they function in a society that tells them these other things are what makes them men. So, we have to find a way to get back to the basics with our boys. With my own son it’s how do I teach my son to be empathetic? How do I teach him to be personal? When you’re talking about girls you need to make it personal. When you’re connecting with a girl, how would you like another young man to interact with your sister?” Braswell questioned.
Ann Dillard is a licensed marriage and family therapist. She says she thought about her young clients as she watched the docu-series.
“It’s brought about a lot of awareness, and I think there is a responsibility to help people to the next step,” Dillard questioned.
She says families and friends must hold potential abusers accountable.
“It’s easy to say R. Kelly and it’s easy to go after R. Kelly, but if we are going to do that we can’t forget to look at our own houses, our own back yards. See who are the R. Kelly’s in our families as well,” Dillard said.
She work with the Alma G. Davis Foundation to counsel abuse victims and their families. She also trains the staff on identifying trauma. Dillard says the number one thing that survivors need is support and a safe space to open up and share what has happened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.