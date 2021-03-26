The damage is substantial in Holly Duvall’s backyard after a tornado blew through the Laurel Woods subdivision in Newnan early Friday morning. A part of her fence ripped a hole in her storage shed and the destruction ripped a hole in her heart.
“Sirens when off three times in a matter of 15-20 minutes and we just started praying and we got in the hallway and it just hit and I just heard glass shattering, trees falling and the house shook and it was just very traumatizing,” Duvall said.
Aerial footage from the CBS46 drone shows the magnitude of the tornado. It appears to have created a path of destruction stretching about six miles long.
“I know that God has a plan. And I think in our own human minds we are unable to see what the plan is, but I think it’s time that we come together,” Duvall said.
Emergency officials have confirmed one death and they said they rescued many people who were trapped in their homes. First responders said it's a miracle there were not more injuries or fatalities.
“Even though I had quite a bit of damage, my house is still standing, and my children are safe and I’m still alive,” Duvall said.
Duvall said this is the second tornado she has lived through and she can only hope it’s the last.
“It made me melt when they were giving us food because I remember that as a kid and it was so traumatic as a child to live through a tornado and then to repeat it 30-years later it’s just so traumatizing,” Duvall said.
There is a temporary collection center set up at the Newnan Center on Lower Fayetteville Road. They will be accepting bottled water, general toiletries, and some food items. They will not accept clothing. If you would like to help the victims, you can drop of these items between 10 AM -2 PM on Saturday.
