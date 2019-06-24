SNELLVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) A man accused in multiple robberies targeting Asian-owned businesses is in police custody.
Emmanuel Rakestraw, 26, of Decatur was arrested on June 19 in Lithonia.
Rakestraw is accused of following home a business owner on May 26, robbing, assaulting and burglarizing him at his home on Apple Orchard Trail in unincorporated Snellville.
Since March of 2019, Gwinnett County Police have received reports of nine such cases involving Asian-owner business owners. Police are investigating whether or not Rakestraw had any accomplices or if he can be connected to the other crimes.
He's also under investigation for criminal street gang activity.
If you have any information on any of the cases, please contact Crime Stoppers at 770-513-5300.
