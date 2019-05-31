SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) A suspect accused of burglarizing several office buildings in Sandy Springs over a six month period is in police custody.
Ricky Ricardo Turner, 51, of Atlanta, is accused of burglarizing as many as 14 commercial offices from December of 2018 to May of 2019. The office buildings were all located in the area of Peachtree-Dunwoody Drive, Hammond Drive and Glenridge Drive.
Turner was released from prison last October after serving five years for a previous burglary conviction.
He's facing 14 counts of second-degree burglary, 11 counts of theft by taking and two counts of misdemeanor theft by taking.
He's currently in the Fulton County Jail.
