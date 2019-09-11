MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) Police have arrested a man accused of breaking into several vehicles in a Marietta neighborhood on Monday.
Terrance Lamar Foster was taken into custody Monday afternoon and is facing felony charges of obstruction and entering auto.
This comes after the Marietta Police Department received several 911 calls about suspicious activity during the early morning hours in a neighborhood off Heyward Circle.
An officer was dispatched to the area, where he later located Foster and a struggle ensued. Foster was able to get away but he dropped a backpack he was wearing that contained loose change, several cell phones and assorted personal items.
An officer arrested Foster at around 3:45 p.m.
The investigation is ongoing.
