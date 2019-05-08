DUNWOODY, Ga. (CBS46) Police are trying to track down the person accused of committing a string of armed robberies at a popular discount clothing chain.
The most recent robbery took place on Saturday at the Ross department store near the Perimeter Mall.
Employees tell CBS46 they were wrapping up for the night when someone fired a gun at the door to gain entry.
The robber was wearing all-dark clothing, gloves, a mask and a head cover, which hid their facial features. The suspect grabbed a bag full of cash and left the store.
Since August, that same scenario has played out at Ross locations in Lawrenceville, Johns Creek and Gainesville.
Police say the robberies could be an inside job because the suspect seemed to know exactly when the manager would be taking the cash out of the registers and putting it in a bag for delivery to the bank.
Police also say it could've been someone casing the stores.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in the case. Call (404) 577-8477 if you have any information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.